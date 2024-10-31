Clearwater launching grant program for residents impacted by Hurricanes Helene, Milton

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Clearwater launched the Disaster Assistance Grant Program for residents who sustained damage or losses during Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

City officials said eligible recipients can receive up to $20,000 in grants per household. The city said its not obligated to recapture these funds.

Eligible grant activities include:

Repairs necessary to prevent further home damage or debris removal to ensure homes are habitable.

Reimbursement for emergency supplies purchased between September 27 and October 24 used to weatherproof damaged homes.

Insurance deductible payments for home repairs, up to $10,000.

Rental assistance, including up to three months' rent and security deposits for displaced households.

Temporary offsite storage costs during active construction on damaged homes.

Inspections for life safety, structural concerns and repairs related to hurricane damage.

Additional activities approved by the Florida Housing Finance Corporation.

"This Disaster Assistance Grant provides essential financial support, ensuring that all residents, regardless of income, have a fair chance to rebuild and recover stronger," said Clearwater Mayor Bruce Rector.

Individual homeowners that earn up to $80,280 annually or $114,600 for a family of four, may qualify for the program, officials said. Grants will be awarded on a first-qualified, first-served basis within the city limits of Clearwater.

Applicants have to meet the following criteria:

Household income must not exceed 120% of Area Median Income (AMI).

Properties must be homesteaded and owner-occupied.

Priority is given to special needs residents, elderly individuals as defined in Florida Statute 420.503, and households earning 80% or below the AMI.

If you apply, you have to show proof of trying to secure other funding resources – including insurance claims, FEMA funds, and Small Business Administration support. For more information on eligibility, activities covered or to download the application, click here.

