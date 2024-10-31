Expand / Collapse search

Clearwater launching grant program for residents impacted by Hurricanes Helene, Milton

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  October 31, 2024 8:13pm EDT
Seen on TV
FOX 13 News

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

    CLEARWATER, Fla. - Clearwater launched the Disaster Assistance Grant Program for residents who sustained damage or losses during Hurricanes Helene and Milton. 

    City officials said eligible recipients can receive up to $20,000 in grants per household. The city said its not obligated to recapture these funds. 

    Eligible grant activities include: 

    • Repairs necessary to prevent further home damage or debris removal to ensure homes are habitable.
    • Reimbursement for emergency supplies purchased between September 27 and October 24 used to weatherproof damaged homes.
    • Insurance deductible payments for home repairs, up to $10,000.
    • Rental assistance, including up to three months' rent and security deposits for displaced households.
    • Temporary offsite storage costs during active construction on damaged homes.
    • Inspections for life safety, structural concerns and repairs related to hurricane damage.
    • Additional activities approved by the Florida Housing Finance Corporation.

    "This Disaster Assistance Grant provides essential financial support, ensuring that all residents, regardless of income, have a fair chance to rebuild and recover stronger," said Clearwater Mayor Bruce Rector. 

    Individual homeowners that earn up to $80,280 annually or $114,600 for a family of four, may qualify for the program, officials said. Grants will be awarded on a first-qualified, first-served basis within the city limits of Clearwater. 

    Applicants have to meet the following criteria: 

    • Household income must not exceed 120% of Area Median Income (AMI).
    • Properties must be homesteaded and owner-occupied.
    • Priority is given to special needs residents, elderly individuals as defined in Florida Statute 420.503, and households earning 80% or below the AMI.

    If you apply, you have to show proof of trying to secure other funding resources – including insurance claims, FEMA funds, and Small Business Administration support. For more information on eligibility, activities covered or to download the application, click here

    STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: