3 more MS-13 gang members arrested in Florida murder cases, federal prosecutors say

Three more suspected MS-13 gang members have been arrested in connection with multiple cold case murders in Florida, bringing the total number of arrests to nine, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi announced on Friday.

Operation Shadow of the Beast

The backstory:

At a news conference on Friday morning, federal prosecutors said a total of nine suspects with ties to MS-13 have been linked to four homicides in Broward and Palm Beach counties.

Bondi said the cases date back to 2014 and 2015, including one in which a man was stabbed more than 100 times, then shot in the head.

Five men arrested as part of Operation Shadow of the Beast have pleaded guilty while a sixth was convicted at trial.

A total of nine suspected members of MS-13 have now been arrested in connection with four murders in South Florida, according to federal prosecutors.

The latest three suspects to be arrested were all living in the U.S. illegally, according to Bondi. They include:

Jose Ezequiel Gamez-Maravilla, arrested in Lake County, Florida

Hugo Adiel Bermudez-Martinez, arrested in Minnesota

Wilber Rosendo Navarro-Escobar, arrested in North Lauderdale, Florida

‘Highly organized terrorist organization’

What they're saying:

"They’re not just a street gang. They are a highly organized terrorist organization," Bondi said when describing MS-13.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi speaks at a news conference in Broward County, Florida, on April 4, 2025.

"They’re bringing drugs, they’re bringing guns, and especially violence to our country," Bondi continued.

Bondi also mentioned last week's arrest of Josue Villatoro Santos, 24, who's been described as a top leader of MS-13. Investigators said he was in possession of guns, silencers and additional items at the time of his arrest.

‘More arrests are coming’

Dig deeper:

Bondi issued a stern warning to other gang members in the U.S. during Friday's news conference, promising "more arrests are coming."

"If you are a gang member in this country, I would self-deport right now because we are coming after you," Bondi said.

What's next:

Gamez-Maravilla, Bermudez-Martinez and Navarro-Escobar each face life in prison if convicted of murder.

The Source: Information for this story came from a news conference held by U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi and the Broward County Sheriff's Office on April 4, 2025. This story was reported from Tampa.

