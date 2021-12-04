Clearwater man calls police after finding 5-foot python hiding inside couch

article

A five-foot-long red-tail python got a ride in a patrol car Saturday afternoon after police extricated it from a Clearwater residence.

Police say a man in the Marilyn Pines condominium complex called for help after discovering the snake inside hiding his couch.

The officers carried the couch outside, plucked the python from deep inside and gave it a one-way trip to an area pet store.

The man said he recently acquired the couch and believes the snake was hiding inside when he brought it home.

