Clearwater Olympian looking ahead to LA Games after competing in first-ever iQFOiL Windsurfing competition

Clearwater native Noah Lyons is back home and reflecting on his time in Paris after competing in the first-ever Olympic iQFOiL Windsurfing competition at the 2024 Games.

Lyons joined Good Day Thursday morning with three-time Olympic champion and fellow Tampa Bay native Brooke Bennett, who made a big announcement.

MARSEILLE, FRANCE - JULY 30: Noah Lyons of Team United States competes in the Men's Windsurf iQFoil class race on day four of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Marseille Marina on July 30, 2024 in Marseille, France. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Bennett, who now works as a development manager for Clearwater for Youth (CFY) where she teaches young swimmers, announced CFY would be pledging $10,000 a year for the next four years to Lyons' training as he prepares for the 2028 LA Games.

"With that 10,000, we have a number of individuals and businesses within the CFY network that are looking to match what CFY does to make sure that you don't have to stress about where your training needs to be and where your competition needs to be because this community in the Tampa Bay area will get behind you in the next four years," Bennett said.

Noah Lyons joined Good Day Thursday morning.

Lyons said he does about 75 percent of his training in Europe, so his training requires a lot of fundraising and support.

"You're really catching me off guard, but thank you," Lyons said. "That's extraordinary. I really can't express my appreciation."

Lyons attended Clearwater High School and graduated from USF in 2022. He began sailing at the age of 6.

