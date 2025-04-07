Alligator mating season starts soon: Here are tips to stay safe

The Brief Alligators are courting ahead of mating season that takes place in May and June. Alligators are in every county in the state and can be found in practically all fresh and brackish water bodies and occasionally in saltwater. According to FWC, the risk of a Florida resident being seriously injured during an unprovoked alligator incident in Florida is about 1 in 3.1 million.



Love is in the air and alligators are on the move as they begin seeking a suitable significant other for the upcoming mating season.

Alligator mating season

Timeline:

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, courtship begins in early April and mating occurs in May or June.

Females will build a mound nest made out of soil, vegetation or debris and lay between 32-46 eggs in late June or early July.

FWC officials say that there is usually a 60-65-day incubation period and then hatching takes place in late August or early September.

According to FWC, an average clutch, or the group of eggs laid by an alligator, is about 35 and only about four gators in a clutch will reach maturity. However, FWC officials say as the alligator population matures and has a higher percentage of large animals, the survival rate would be expected to be lower, due, in part, to cannibalism.

How many alligators are in Florida?

Dig deeper:

An FWC fact sheet states there are about 1.3 million alligators in Florida.

They are in every county in the state and can be found in practically all fresh and brackish water bodies and occasionally in saltwater.

Alligator attacks

Why you should care:

FWC officials say alligator attacks are rare, but as more Floridians seek waterfront homes and take part in water-related activities, there is a greater risk of conflict between humans and alligators.

In March, a woman was kayaking with a group of people near the Polk/Osceola County line when she was bitten by an alligator.

Between 2012-2022, FWC says Florida averaged about eight unprovoked alligator bites a year that were serious enough to require professional medical treatment.

However, FWC stated that the risk of a Florida resident being seriously injured during an unprovoked alligator incident in Florida is about 1 in 3.1 million.

From 1948 to 2022, there were 453 unprovoked bite incidents in Florida, and 26 people died as a result, according to FWC.

FWC tips to stay safe around alligators

If you encounter an alligator that is believed to pose a threat to people, pets, or property, call the FWC’s Nuisance Alligator Hotline, toll‐free at 1‐866‐FWC‐GATOR (392‐4286). The FWC’s Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program (SNAP) uses contracted nuisance alligator trappers throughout the state to remove alligators 4 feet in length or greater that are believed to pose a threat.

Be aware of the possible presence of alligators when in or near fresh or brackish water. Negative alligator encounters may occur when people do not pay close attention to their surroundings when working or recreating near water.

Closely supervise children when they are playing in or around water.

Never swim outside of posted swimming areas.

Swim only during daylight hours. Alligators are most active between dusk and dawn.

Do not allow pets to swim, exercise, or drink in or near waters that may contain alligators or in designated swimming areas with humans. Dogs are more susceptible to being bitten than humans because dogs resemble the natural prey of alligators. The sound of dogs barking and playing may draw an alligator to the area.

Never feed or entice alligators – it is dangerous and illegal. When fed, alligators overcome their natural wariness and associate people with food.

Inform others that feeding alligators is illegal and creates problems for others who want to recreate in or near the water.

Dispose of fish scraps in garbage cans at boat ramps and fish camps – do not throw them in the water. Although you are not intentionally feeding alligators when you do this, the result can be the same.

Observe and photograph alligators only from a safe distance. Remember, they are an important part of Florida’s natural history as well as an integral component of freshwater ecosystems.

Leave alligators alone. State law prohibits killing, harassing, or possessing alligators except under a permit.

Never remove an alligator from its natural habitat or accept one as a pet. It is illegal and dangerous to do so. Handling even small alligators can result in injury.

If an alligator bites you, the best thing to do is fight back, providing as much noise and resistance as possible. Hitting or kicking the alligator or poking it in its eyes may cause it to release its grip.

When alligators seize prey they cannot easily overpower, they will often let go and retreat.

Seek immediate medical attention if bitten by an alligator. Alligator bites often result in serious infection.

The Source: This story was written with information from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

