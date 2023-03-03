Clearwater police: Countryside High teen arrested after bringing gun to school

A 16-year-old boy was arrested after bringing a gun to his Clearwater school campus, police said.

In a news release, officers said the Countryside High School student, who is a junior, told another student Friday he had a handgun in his backpack.

"He did not threaten anyone with the weapon or plan any act of violence," according to the Clearwater police department.

Police didn't say whether the witness reported the 16-year-old, but school resource officers arrested the teen. He was taken to the Pinellas County Juvenile Assessment Center.

READ: 3 Daughters head brewer killed in Skyway Bridge accident, company says

He faces charges of possession of a weapon on school property and possession of a firearm by an underage person.

Police said the gun was a Glock 48 9mm semiautomatic handgun. According to officers, the teen suspect admitted to having the gun and knew it was wrong to bring it to school.