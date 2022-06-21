Clearwater woman fatally shoots man who broke into her bedroom, police say

article

A Clearwater woman shot and killed an intruder who broke into her bedroom, according to investigators.

Clearwater police say they got a 911 call around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday about an intruder at a home in the 1600 block of Flagler Drive.

The woman said she woke up to find a man in her bedroom.

She told officers the man began to attack her, but she was able to grab a gun and shoot him.

Clearwater Police Chief Dan Slaughter said upon initial investigation, it appears to be a clear case of self-defense, and added that the gun was legally purchased by the victim.

The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Justin William Wright, died at the scene. Slaughter said Wright lived next door to the victim.

Investigators said the victim suffered injuries consistent with a struggle and the attack she described to officers.

Police said it is not yet known how Wright got into the home.