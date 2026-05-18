Tampa Electric warns of scammers using AI, fake websites to target utility customers

The Brief Tampa Electric says scammers are increasingly using AI-generated voices and fake websites to target customers. The utility warns that seniors and customers already behind on bills are often the most vulnerable. TECO is telling customers to avoid urgent payment demands and report suspected scams.



Tampa Electric is warning customers about a growing wave of utility scams using artificial intelligence, fake websites and aggressive payment demands.

The backstory:

The utility says scammers are posing as TECO employees through calls, texts, emails and even in-person visits to customers’ homes.

Cherie Jacobs, a spokesperson for Tampa Electric, said the utility has seen a sharp increase in reports involving scammers.

"Since 2024, we have seen a significant increase in the number of customers who’ve reported hearing from scammers or falling for scams," Jacobs said.

As temperatures rise and customers use more electricity, TECO says scammers are taking advantage of the routine nature of monthly utility payments.

The utility says many scams rely on fear and urgency, often threatening immediate shutoffs unless customers quickly send money.

Jacobs says some scammers are now creating fake websites designed to closely resemble Tampa Electric’s official site.

What they're saying:

"Instead of logging into the Tampa Electric site, they’re getting an imposter site that looks just like ours," Jacobs said. "Similar colors, similar logo, yet there’s something not quite right about it."

TECO says customers should be suspicious of any demand for immediate payment, especially through gift cards, cryptocurrency or other unusual payment methods.

Jacobs says Tampa Electric employees will never pressure customers to pay over the phone.

"We will never call you and demand immediate payment," Jacobs said. "We will never demand a credit card or debit card."

Dig deeper:

According to the Better Business Bureau, victims lose an average of around $435 to utility scams.

TECO says seniors and customers already behind on bills are often the most vulnerable targets.

The utility is also reminding customers that all employees and contractors are required to carry identification badges.

"All TECO employees and contractors have to carry a badge," Jacobs said. "So, ask to see their badge. If you’re still not comfortable, call Tampa Electric."

What you can do:

TECO encourages anyone targeted by utility scams to report it through their website. Customers who have lost money to scams are encouraged to contact the Tampa Police Department.