Expand / Collapse search

Coast Guard rescues victim who had been in the water for nearly eight hours

By Fox 13 News Staff
Published 
St. Petersburg
FOX 13 News
article

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - At midnight on Sunday morning the Coast Guard received a call that a person was in the water in the vicinity of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge.

Along with the St. Petersburg Fire Rescue a crew was launched to search around the bridge.

RELATED: Coast Guard crews conduct helicopter rescue for sailboat of Pasco County's coast

The search continued until 4:30 in the morning when the victim was spotted and rescued near Egmont Key.

They had been in the water for nearly eight hours after being dragged by a barge.

They were alert and conscious before they were  transported back to the Coast Guard Station to meet with EMS for transport to the hospital. 


 