Coast Guard rescues victim who had been in the water for nearly eight hours

At midnight on Sunday morning the Coast Guard received a call that a person was in the water in the vicinity of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge.

Along with the St. Petersburg Fire Rescue a crew was launched to search around the bridge.

The search continued until 4:30 in the morning when the victim was spotted and rescued near Egmont Key.

They had been in the water for nearly eight hours after being dragged by a barge.

They were alert and conscious before they were transported back to the Coast Guard Station to meet with EMS for transport to the hospital.



