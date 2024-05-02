Armed woman shot in confrontation with Pasco deputies: PCSO

Press play above to watch SKYFOX live over the scene.

A woman is in the hospital after being shot by Pasco County deputies on Thursday.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to reports of a woman with a knife in the area of Denton Avenue and Dane Lane in Hudson.

PSO says a confrontation ensued and deputies opened fire, hitting the woman.

No deputies were hurt in the incident.

The sheriff's office plans to hold a news conference on Thursday about the shooting. An exact time has not been announced.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter