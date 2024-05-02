Massive fire breaks out at Cody's Original Roadhouse in Tampa

A massive fire roared at Cody's Original Roadhouse in Tampa early Thursday morning.

WATCH LIVE AERIALS HERE:

The chain restaurant location, at 11202 W. Hillsborough Avenue, was fully engulfed in flames on Thursday just after 5 a.m.

According to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, they were called to the fire at 5:15 a.m. The first arriving units attempted an interior attack but faced harsh conditions, so they pivoted to a defensive attack.

Live aerials show firefighters attacking the fire from move using elevated water streams.

There have been no injuries so far, according to HCFR.

This is an active scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.