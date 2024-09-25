Coastal communities in Sarasota, Manatee counties prepare for Hurricane Helene

Residents of Sarasota and Manatee counties are preparing for the impact of Hurricane Helene.

On Siesta Key the sound of hammers and chain saws could be heard Wednesday as windows were boarded up.

"It’s just a safety measure, better safe than sorry. We have them so we will use them," said Mark Singleton, the manager of Beach Bazaar on Siesta Key.

It’s something most have become accustomed to.

ALSO: Hurricane Helene timeline: Here’s what to expect

"Nothing you can do about it. You do the best you can to prepare and wait it out," said Singleton.

Siesta Key is under an evacuation alert as Sarasota County prepares for potential storm surge.

"I’ve been here for eight years living here. It’s cool how everyone comes together as a family and makes sure everyone stays safe," said Cody Williams.

Williams is an employee of the Beach Club on Siesta Key.

He worked with other local businesses to help them board up.

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

"The whole Island, we are a family. As a small village, we come together and make sure people are safe, taking precautions. You never know what we are in for. You know how storms work and go. It could be really extreme here or not. It’s just really important for everyone to come together as a community and make sure everyone stays safe and the businesses are here intact and don’t take much water damage or flooding," said Williams.

On St. Armand’s Circle, businesses put sandbags out.

As the City of Sarasota announced water service to Lido and St. Armand’s could be shut off on Thursday morning to protect local infrastructure.

"Turning off the water supply is a serious decision," said Utilities Director Verne Hall. "With the National Weather Service forecasting 4 to 7 feet of storm surge, we have to take proactive measures to protect the community’s infrastructure. Saltwater inundating the water system could have costly, even catastrophic impacts. We’re monitoring the storm and will keep customers informed if it’s determined water service can continue to the barrier islands throughout the storm."

Following the storm, water service will be restored as quickly as possible with a boil water advisory.

The area is prone to flooding.

Businesses are trying to protect what they can.

"We are just prepping for the storm, we hope that we don’t get much damage at all, but we just want to be best prepared as possible. We are pulling a lot of merchandise inside from upstairs, getting sand bags ready. During Hurricane Debby we didn’t receive much, but during the flash storm in June we did. So we are just trying to be best prepared as possible," said Jonathan Chartrand the General Manager of Tunaskin at St. Armand’s Circle.

Heading north to Anna Maria Island, a stop on Bridge Street showed many businesses boarded up or with other protection.

"This is the first time we’ve prepared this year and the first time we’ve used these really cool easy to store and light weight curtains, usually we are out here with heavy plywood. Sandbags, covering the windows, moving stuff off the floor," said Amanda Escobio with Sea-Renity Beach Spa and Bou-Tik.

These businesses have delt with flooding in the past.

"Just making sure none of our tables and stuff get swept away. We are packing stuff in and bringing stuff in," said Julie Snyder a bartender at the Bridge Tender.

And they hope whatever they face won’t be too damaging to their island communities and those who live in and love the areas.

"We want to make sure everything will be here and ready for them when we reopen again," said Snyder.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: