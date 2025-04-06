Missing Bradenton woman, 18, considered endangered: MCSO

The Brief A missing Bradenton woman, 18, is considered endangered, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office. Authorities say Holiday Greer was last seen at her home on the 5400 block of 4th St. E around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday night. MCSO says Greer's medical conditions and limitations may affect her ability to find her way home.



An 18-year-old Bradenton woman is missing and the Manatee County Sheriff's Office says she is endangered.

What we know:

Authorities say Holiday Greer was last seen at her home on the 5400 block of 4th St. E around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday night.

Courtesy: Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

MCSO says Greer's medical conditions and limitations may affect her ability to find her way home.

Greer is 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs about 140 pounds.

What we don't know:

It is unknown what she was wearing when she left the house.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.

