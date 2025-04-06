Missing Bradenton woman, 18, considered endangered: MCSO
BRADENTON, Fla. - An 18-year-old Bradenton woman is missing and the Manatee County Sheriff's Office says she is endangered.
What we know:
Authorities say Holiday Greer was last seen at her home on the 5400 block of 4th St. E around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday night.
Courtesy: Manatee County Sheriff's Office.
MCSO says Greer's medical conditions and limitations may affect her ability to find her way home.
Greer is 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs about 140 pounds.
What we don't know:
It is unknown what she was wearing when she left the house.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
