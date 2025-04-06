Expand / Collapse search

Missing Bradenton woman, 18, considered endangered: MCSO

By
Published  April 6, 2025 5:40pm EDT
Missing Persons
FOX 13 News

The Brief

    • A missing Bradenton woman, 18, is considered endangered, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.
    • Authorities say Holiday Greer was last seen at her home on the 5400 block of 4th St. E around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday night.
    • MCSO says Greer's medical conditions and limitations may affect her ability to find her way home.

BRADENTON, Fla. - An 18-year-old Bradenton woman is missing and the Manatee County Sheriff's Office says she is endangered.

What we know:

Authorities say Holiday Greer was last seen at her home on the 5400 block of 4th St. E around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday night.

Courtesy: Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

MCSO says Greer's medical conditions and limitations may affect her ability to find her way home.

READ: Man shoots another driver's car on I-75, FHP searching for suspect

Greer is 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs about 140 pounds.

What we don't know:

It is unknown what she was wearing when she left the house.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:

Missing PersonsBradenton