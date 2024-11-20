Cold front bringing lower temperatures, drier air to Florida

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A cold front is moving into Florida on Wednesday, bringing much cooler and drier air with temperatures set to drop below average for this time of year.

The remnants of what was once Tropical Storm Sara merged with the front over the Gulf of Mexico, bringing a few showers to the Tampa Bay area early Wednesday, with most of the rain staying south.

FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg says conditions will still be mild and humid during the day on Wednesday, with big changes coming late Wednesday into early Thursday.

How low will temperatures go?

Osterberg says after the wind shifts to the northwest and the skies clear, temperatures will fall into the 50s in many spots by Thursday morning.

There won't be much of a warmup on Thursday, with the high temperature struggling to reach 70 degrees. Highs should stay in the upper 60s into the weekend across much of the Bay Area.

Some areas could wake up to temperatures in the 40s on Friday, with more widespread 40s on Saturday morning.

Along with cooler temps, humidity is set to drop sharply. The dew point could fall as low as the 30s on Thursday after staying in the 70s on Wednesday, according to Osterberg.

These changes will stick around until our next warmup during the early part of next week. Osterberg says afternoon highs could reach the 80s again in time for Thanksgiving.

No tropical activity in the Atlantic Basin

The National Hurricane Center is not tracking any tropical activity at the Atlantic as hurricane season nears its official end on Nov. 30.

Winter storms will impact some other parts of the U.S., however, ahead of the busy Thanksgiving travel period.

