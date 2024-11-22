Cold front means cooler, dry weekend for Florida. Here's a first look at changes for Thanksgiving

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Cool nights and mild days will be the theme outside in the Tampa Bay area this weekend, but more weather changes are on the way in time for Thanksgiving.

Morning lows dropped to the 40s in many spots, mainly inland and northward, on Friday.

Temperatures fell by as much as 20 degrees in a 24-hour period.

For the second straight day, morning temperatures dropped across the Tampa Bay area.

FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg says clear skies will bring lots of sunshine by afternoon, with highs hovering around 70 degrees.

It will be a similar setup on Saturday, according to Osterberg, with more widespread 40s likely in the morning followed by a sunny, mild day.

Humidity will remain low over the next few days as well, Osterberg says, with dew points staying in the 30s and 40s. By comparison, the dew point topped 70 on Wednesday.

Humidity will remain low into next week, with dew points staying in the 30s and 40s.

Warmup for Thanksgiving

As the weekend wraps up, Osterberg says temperatures will gradually start climbing again.

The latest forecast shows highs approaching 80 degrees by Tuesday, with lower 80s possible by Thanksgiving Day as morning lows return to the 60s in many spots.

Temperatures will be mild through the weekend before a warmup next week, with highs likely reaching the 80s again in time for Thanksgiving.

No rain is expected, however, in the next seven days.

"Really nothing more than a few clouds here or there next week," Osterberg said.

Still quiet in the tropics

With eight days left in the official Atlantic hurricane season, the National Hurricane Center is not watching any tropical activity.

