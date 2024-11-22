Crash knocks down power pole, closes stretch of U.S. 17 in Winter Haven

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A stretch of U.S. 17 in Winter Haven is shut down after an early Friday morning crash knocked down a power pole, sending power lines across the roadway, according to police.

The crash took out multiple traffic signals in the area, police said. No significant injuries were reported.

U.S. 17 is closed from Avenue M Northwest to Havendale Boulevard.

A crash on U.S. 17 in Winter Haven knocked down a power pole Friday morning, impacting traffic signals in the area. (Image courtesy of the Winter Haven Police Department.)

Crews are working to install generators to run traffic signals at Havendale and MLK Jr Blvd., First St. N and MLK Jr. Blvd., and U.S. 17 and Mirror Terrace.

Drivers are urged to treat those signals as four-way stops until they're up and running again.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA BAY: