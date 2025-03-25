Creative Pinellas celebrates National Youth Art Month with special exhibit

The Brief Creative Pinellas is celebrating National Youth Art Month with a special exhibit created only by students. The gallery features kindergarten to eighth grade students from public, private and charter schools. The exhibition will be on display until March 30.



From color crayon sketches to complex oil paintings, some of the best artwork by Pinellas County students is on display at Creative Pinellas, celebrating National Youth Art Month.

"We want to celebrate the creativity and innovation that we see coming out of our Pinellas County School's art programs," Clearwater Arts Alliance Creative Projects Director Betsy Adler said.

Creative Pinellas is celebrating National Youth Art Month with a special exhibit created only by students.

The gallery features kindergarten to eighth grade students from public, private and charter schools. County art teachers selected much of the work, while the rest were curated.

National Youth Art Month started in 1961. The decision to hold the exhibition at Creative Pinellas is a purposeful one.

"The really neat thing about having this show here is that when the students and the families come in here and see their work in gallery spaces that are next to professional artists work, they make that connection and understand that, yes you could make a living as an artist. You can see what your artwork can turn into," Pinellas County Schools PreK-12 Visual Arts Specialist Jonathan Ogle said.

Creative Pinellas is celebrating National Youth Art Month with a special exhibit created only by students.

Creative Pinellas Director of Marketing Roman Black says a big goal of the show is to find ways to elevate and really showcase the artists’ work in a tasteful gallery experience.

That experience includes proper framing, lighting and positioning. The students and their families celebrated the accomplishment at the beginning of the month.

"So, it's just great as a community to have our youngest artists with our professional artists, and you're taking photos, and you're sharing with family members and friends. It's such an inspiring motivational thing for these students," Ogle said.

The exhibition will be on display until March 30.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: Information for this story was gathered by FOX 13's Barry Wong.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: