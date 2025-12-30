Bay Area firefighters warn of firework dangers, how to stay safe on New Year's Eve

The Brief Firefighters are warning that anyone who decides to set up fireworks on their own should do so with extreme caution. Kids should be kept away, and manufacturer directions should be closely followed. They are only legal to be set off in Florida on New Year's Eve, New Year's Day and July 4.



Firefighters said there are few calls that are more bone chilling than when a child gets severely hurt in a preventable fireworks' accident.

"[I've seen] a six-year-old missing several fingers from one hand," said Inv. Chris Stone of Tampa Fire Rescue.

He has also seen adults blasted in the chest by a malfunctioned mortar round.

"It was a mortar that had come up, hit him in the chest."

Big picture view:

It's why firefighters said avoiding dangerous situations with fireworks means keeping kids back, following the manufacturer's directions and doing so in largely open areas on top of concrete ground.

"We can end up at the hospital," said Stone. "We could end up consoling family members. What was a good time has now become a tragic time."

Fireworks in Florida are only legal to be set off without permits on three days throughout the year: July 4, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

Along with injuries, they do cause fires as well.

By the numbers:

Over the last two years, Tampa Fire Rescue has responded to 3,700 fires, with about 100 of them being caused by fireworks.

"Leave the fireworks to the expert, because there will be a lot of activities going on in the Tampa Bay community," said TFR Chief Barbara Tripp.

What they're saying:

They encourage anyone who is shooting off their own fireworks to have either water or a fire extinguisher on hand, and to set them off away from homes. Smoldering fireworks can start fires either in garbage bins or on dry brush.

Depending on where you live, you may not be allowed to light fireworks or sparklers at all. Because it's so dry, outdoor open burning is prohibited in five counties under a burn ban, including Sarasota.

"It's very dry out there, and the weather conditions are very conducive for wildfire," said Bat. Chief Greg Earl of SCFR. "What that means is that we cannot have open flames, and we cannot have impermanent fireworks at home."

What you can do:

Firefighters also said it's important to be considerate of those who might not want to hear fireworks all night. Even if no one gets hurt, people and pets need their rest too.

"Try to be a good neighbor and be respectful," said Stone.

Another good tip is to soak fireworks in water before putting them into trash bins. If they start to smoke in the back of a garbage truck, trash workers have to dump it all onto the street and call the fire department.

You can call 911 if you believe fireworks are a danger to either a person or property.