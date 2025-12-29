Dexter’s Law among more than 100 laws in Florida taking effect January 1

The Brief More than 100 new Florida laws take effect on January 1, 2026. Dexter’s Law creates Florida’s first statewide animal abuse database in order to screen pet adopters. New pet insurance rules require clearer explanations of coverage, exclusions and claim payments.



After the champagne is popped to mark the start of 2026, a wave of new laws will take effect across Florida.

From consumer protections to changes impacting pet owners, several of the new rules could affect residents right away. Among the more than 100 laws taking effect this year, two focus specifically on animal welfare.

State leaders said the changes are designed to improve protections for pets and prevent abuse.

What we know:

On January 1, 2026, Dexter’s Law will make it easier to find out whether someone trying to adopt a dog or cat has a history of animal abuse. Animal advocate Debbie Darino, who pushed for the legislation, believes this database fills a long-standing gap.

"This is the first database that’s been implemented in the entire state of Florida," she said.

The backstory:

Dexter’s Law is named after a dog that was adopted in Pinellas County and killed just days later. Supporters said the new database could help stop similar tragedies.

"Anybody charged with animal cruelty in the state of Florida. Every day electronically, it updates, and your name will go in there," Darino said. "Makes it a lot easier for people to find abusers."

Elizabeth Olson, the founder of the Animal Justice Task Force, said the database could help keep pets out of dangerous situations. She said it gives shelters and rescues another tool when evaluating adopters.

"This will make it wonderfully easy to go look a person up and see they have been convicted," Olson said. "Then decide to not adopt to them."

Dig deeper:

Another new law taking effect in 2026 targets pet insurance transparency. Insurers will be required to clearly explain what their policies cover and how claims are handled. Olson said unclear coverage can be costly for pet owners.

"Pet insurance is pretty expensive," she said. "You don’t want to sit there and spend a lot of money and then find out nothing is covered."

Supporters said the goal is fewer surprises when pet owners file a claim. This could help families make more informed decisions.

"It should be easier to help people decide how much they can afford," Olson said. "Instead of being surprised by it later, especially when they’re making a claim."

What's next:

These pet-related laws are just two of more than 100 new laws taking effect on Thursday. Other changes include a requirement for health care providers and facilities to refund patients if they are overcharged.

Another new law removes co-pays and deductibles for diagnostic breast exams under state insurance plans. State officials said the changes are meant to improve access to care and protect consumers.