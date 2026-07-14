Crystal River dog breeder arrested after multiple dogs' rotted remains found in home: Deputies

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The Brief A former breeder faces charges following a Crystal River animal cruelty arrest after authorities discovered rotted dog remains inside a local home. Citrus County deputies arrested 52-year-old Ryan Michael White after responding to the West Sandra Street home for a well-being check. Responders removed six other dogs from the property, and authorities say White could face additional charges following veterinary examinations.



A Crystal River man was arrested on animal cruelty charges after rotted remains of multiple dogs were found inside his home.

Crystal River animal cruelty arrest

What we know:

The Citrus County Sheriff's Office said 52-year-old Ryan Michael White was the homeowner arrested, who officials said is known locally as a German Shepherd breeder and the former owner of Elite German Shepherds.

Deputies said they responded to the home on West Sandra Street in Crystal River for a well-being check. They didn't receive an answer at the door when they knocked, which is when deputies approached an open window and smelled decay, feces and ammonia.

Investigators said they found the rotted remains of multiple dogs inside the home, and called animal control officers. White was contacted by deputies and returned to the home in a car — despite having a revoked or suspended license.

Six additional dogs were removed from the property and taken to Citrus County Animal Services for urgent veterinary examinations, CCSO said.

White is now facing a slew of charges, including five felony counts of animal cruelty and one count of driving while a license is suspended or revoked. He was also arrested on an active warrant for failing to appear on a previous charge of driving on a suspended or revoked license, authorities said.

CCSO's investigation

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed exactly how many dogs died inside the home or how long the remains had been there.

Additional charges may be filed against White after the other dogs are examined, according to CCSO.

Animal neglect tips

What you can do:

The sheriff's office is encouraging anyone who suspects animal neglect or abuse is urged to come forward, saying tips can be given anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Citrus County at 1-888-222-8477 or directly to them by calling (352) 249-2790.