Person found dead next to Gibsonton road: HCSO

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a death in Gibsonton.

HCSO says a body was found next to the road around 7 a.m. near the intersection of Lila Street and Cedar Street in Gibsonton.

Detectives are working with the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine how the person died.

Deputies have not said whether the person was a man or a woman nor have they released the person's approximate age.

According to HCSO, the death is believed to be an isolated incident with no threat to the public.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter