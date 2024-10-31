Expand / Collapse search

Deadly crash causing major delays on Gandy Bridge: FHP

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  October 31, 2024 6:34pm EDT
    TAMPA, Fla. - A deadly crash is causing major delays on both sides of the Gandy Bridge. 

    Traffic cameras in the area are showing all eastbound lanes blocked off heading into Tampa, as well as major slow-downs in the westbound lanes as first responders try to re-route traffic in the area. 

    The Florida Highway Patrol hasn't given many details about the crash. At least one death has been reported, but they have not said if anyone else was injured. 

    Drivers are urged to avoid the area as crews continue to work. 

