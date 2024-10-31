Deadly crash causing major delays on Gandy Bridge: FHP

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A deadly crash is causing major delays on both sides of the Gandy Bridge.

Traffic cameras in the area are showing all eastbound lanes blocked off heading into Tampa, as well as major slow-downs in the westbound lanes as first responders try to re-route traffic in the area.

The Florida Highway Patrol hasn't given many details about the crash. At least one death has been reported, but they have not said if anyone else was injured.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area as crews continue to work.

