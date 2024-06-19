Deadly motorcycle crash shuts down busy Tampa intersection

article

Tampa police are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle at an intersection Wednesday night.

The crash happened at E. Kennedy Blvd. and N. Florida Ave., which police say will be closed for several hours. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area until the intersection reopens.

TPD says the motorcycle rider died, but no other details have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter