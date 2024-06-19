Expand / Collapse search

Deadly motorcycle crash shuts down busy Tampa intersection

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  June 19, 2024 9:58pm EDT
Tampa
FOX 13 News
article

Courtesy: Artemus Keith

TAMPA - Tampa police are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle at an intersection Wednesday night.

The crash happened at E. Kennedy Blvd. and N. Florida Ave., which police say will be closed for several hours. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area until the intersection reopens.

TPD says the motorcycle rider died, but no other details have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS