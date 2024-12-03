2 killed, 1 injured in fiery, head-on collision in Venice: FHP

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A multi-fatal crash is under investigation in Venice.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a vehicle was traveling south on River Road, south of West Villages Parkway in Venice around 3:30 a.m. when it crossed the center line and slammed head-on into another vehicle.

Post collision, one vehicle burst into flames and the other overturned.

The driver and passenger of the vehicle that crossed the center line died at the scene.

The driver of the second vehicle was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

River Road between West Villages Parkway and the 4-lane/2-lane split was closed in both directions for several hours while the Florida Highway Patrol investigated.

