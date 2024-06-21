Decomposed body found in New Tampa

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

Tampa police are conducting a death investigation in New Tampa.

On Friday, police said a body was found in the 17000 block of Dona Michelle Drive.

According to investigators, the body was found in an advanced state of decomposition.

Police have not said if the body is of a male or female. They also have not released information on the person's age.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

