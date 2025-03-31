Governor DeSantis proposes eliminating property taxes in Florida

The Brief Gov. Ron DeSantis wants to eliminate property taxes in Florida. He's asking legislators to redirect $5 billion in proposed sales tax cuts to property tax relief instead. DeSantis wants a constitutional amendment on the November 2026 ballot that could get rid of property taxes entirely.



Gov. Ron DeSantis is proposing billions of dollars in property tax relief for homestead owners in Florida – and if he gets his way, that could be just the beginning.

By the numbers:

At a news conference in Orlando on Monday, the governor mentioned a proposal in the Florida House to provide $5 billion per year in sales tax cuts. DeSantis says he wants legislators to instead focus that relief on property taxes for homeowners who live in the state.

The governor wants to go even further by the end of next year, proposing a constitutional amendment for the November 2026 ballot that could go as far as eliminating property taxes.

What they're saying:

"You have to just keep writing a check to the government just for the privilege of using your own property," DeSantis said. "That's an anomaly. That's not the way good tax policy should be."

DeSantis also emphasized his desire for Florida residents to be the focus of large tax cuts.

"[Sales tax relief] also allows relief for foreigners. It allows relief for visitors and part-time residents," he said. "I think the tax relief needs to be focused on Floridians. We need a ‘Florida first’ tax package."

Pictured: Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a news conference in Orlando on March 31, 2025.

Dig deeper:

According to a study by the Florida Policy Institute, local governments in Florida collect $42.7 billion in property taxes annually, or about $2,000 per person.

That's nearly one-fifth of all revenue for local governments and roughly half of the revenue for school districts.

DeSantis said Monday that there are ways to help offset that lost revenue with lower impact on Florida residents – including the state's ongoing DOGE efforts – but it's not entirely clear how other taxes could be impacted.

What's next:

Any immediate property tax relief would require support from the Florida Legislature, while the elimination of the tax requires an amendment to the Florida Constitution. That would need 60% voter support to pass.

The Source: This story was written with information from a news conference on March 31, 2025, along with previous FOX 13 News reports.

