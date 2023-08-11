Democrats searching for candidate to go up against Sen. Rick Scott

article

It's campaign season and Sen. Rick Scott is traveling the state harping on an issue that fires up conservative activists: Big tech and children.

"TikTok ought to be banned," he said during an appearance in Ruskin. "It's toxic."

At this point, he has no primary opponent and the Democrats have yet to name their preferred candidate.

Scott, who has won his three statewide elections by just a point or less, seems to believe he's in stronger position this time. Registered Republicans now outnumber Democrats in Florida, and the GOP just romped in 2022 with Gov. DeSantis as the top of the ticket.

"I wouldn't want to run against me," said Scott.

State and national Democrats are hunting for a candidate who has at least some name recognition and has an established network of potential donors. Some have even floated names of basketball stars like Grant Hill and Dewayne Wade.

Democrats are searching for a candidate who has a change against Scott.

Tampa Rep. Fentrice Driskell is a rumored choice, as is former Miami congresswoman Debbie Mucarsel-Powell and Brevard school board member Jennifer Jenkins.

Democrats like State Rep. Anna Eskamani admit beating Scott will be tough.

"He spends a lot of his own money in his campaign, and he is a hard worker," said Eskamani. "You really can not deny the fact that Rick Scott puts the work in."

But they point out that Scott only won his seat by 10,000 votes and argue his initial proposal to reexamine Medicare every five years makes him vulnerable among Florida's older population of reliable voters.

And, they argue his anti-choice record will be a drag.

Scott is confident that he will win.

Eskamani says the Democrats should coalesce around one candidate.

"I think in a state like Florida, where Democrats are in the super minority in both legislative chambers and obviously are rebuilding the party from scratch, I don't think a primary is ideal," explained Eskamani.

She expects her party to see a main challenger emerge by Labor Day.

Until then, it's Rick Scott's race to lose.