Teen dies after being shot in Bradenton, deputies investigating

An 18-year-old man died at a local hospital after being shot in Bradenton on Friday night, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives say the shooting happened in the 3500 block of 5th Street East. According to officials, deputies received a call about a person having been shot around 6:30 p.m.

The sheriff's office says when they arrived Reginald Fields had already been taken to a hospital.

According to authorities, Fields died from his injuries shortly before 7 p.m.

Investigators say witnesses told them that Fields was inside a parked vehicle with other people when a handgun went off.

According to deputies, detectives are still investigating the circumstances that led up to a single gunshot being fired. The sheriff's office says all people involved are accounted for.

