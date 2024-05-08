Date night lands couple behind bars after racing each other on Clearwater highway: Police

While attempting to live out "Fast & Furious" fantasies, a man and woman in Clearwater were arrested after being caught racing each other after leaving a local bar, according to officials.

Early on Tuesday morning, Clearwater Police say they arrested 25-year-old Laura Sevostjanov and 23-year-old Christopher Cahill.

Authorities say shortly before 3 a.m., police saw Sevostjanov racing against Cahill, who they later found out was her date. Officials say the two pulled off Druid Rd and traveled southbound on Missouri Ave.

According to the arrest report, Sevostjanov kept racing Cahill until being stopped by officers at Belleair Rd. Authorities say Sevostjanov drove over 60 mph in a 40 mph zone.

Police say when she got out of her car she smelled like alcohol. Her eyes were blood shot, watery and glassy and her pupils were dilated, according to law enforcement.

Sevostjanov's speech was also heavily slurred, and she was extremely unsteady on her feet, according to officials.

After being read his rights, Cahill told police that the two had left the Monkey Bar and drank multiple drinks before driving. Sevostjanov asked what questions she should answer but ultimately refused to answer any questions outside the DUI instructions, according to the arrest report.

Officers say Cahill was seen trying to hide a gun between the driver's seat and the center console of his yellow Chevy truck as he was racing Sevostjanov.

According to police, Cahill was obviously drunk, and he refused to cooperate with a DUI investigation.

Law enforcement says the gun Cahill was trying to hide was loaded with eight rounds and there were three more rounds in the glove box. Officials discovered that it had been stolen out of Pasco County.

Police say they also found a green leafy substance that weighed about three grams in the truck.

According to the arrest report, Sevostjanov was charged with:

Felonious possession of firearm

Racing on the highway

Driving under the influence

Officers say Cahill was charged with:

Felonious possession of ammunition

Felonious possession of firearm

Carrying a concealed firearm

Grand theft firearm

Driving under the influence (refusal)

Racing on the highway

Possession of marijuana

