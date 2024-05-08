'Battle of the Bay' demonstration taking over downtown Tampa Wednesday

On Wednesday, a full-scale military operation exercise, complete with helicopters, gunshots, boats and explosions, will take over downtown Tampa.

Spectators around the Convention Center on Wednesday afternoon will witness ‘The Battle of the Bay.’ Helicopters, boats, drones, ATVs, scuba divers, and much more will be in action throughout the demonstration.

LAST YEAR: Special operations draws downtown Tampa crowd with mock-hostage scenario

All week, Tampa has played host to the annual conference for Special Operations Forces Week, bringing thousands of people to the area.

More than 170 United States Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) and international service members from ten nations will take part in the mock scenario, defending the City of Tampa from ‘hostile invaders.’

These professionals are excited to show off this equipment and their skills, and spectators are excited to see them.

"It's all very interesting and neat to me, how all land, air, and sea capabilities come together as one to complete the same objective and how smooth they operate to complete that objective without any faults and that's why they train every day in and out for it," said Adam Pilolla.

As you can imagine, there will be a lot of equipment and a lot of vehicles around the area.

Because of staging, South Franklin Street will be blocked from Channelside Drive to the Westin Hotel and at the Water Street intersection. Your detour around is Beneficial Drive to get to and from Harbour Island.

The event will start at noon and should last about an hour.