Deputies: Remains of missing Alachua County teen found during search

article

A week after Alachua County sheriff's deputies arrested two women in connection with a missing teen, the girl's body has been found, according to investigators.

A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued for 13-year-old Delia Young on May 20, four days after she was reported missing.

The Alachua County Sheriff's Office said Delia's remains were found June 2 during a search for the missing teen. Her cause of death has not been determined.

Deputies arrested Marian G. Williams, 57, and Valerie Young, 52, in connection with Delia's disappearance. They were charged with manslaughter, deprivation of medical care, and tampering with/destroying evidence.

Williams faces an additional charge of child neglect. Young has also been charged with aggravated child abuse.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Alachua County Sheriff's Office at 352-955-1818.