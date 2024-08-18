Deputies still searching for missing Hernando County man

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

A 70-year-old man was reported missing on Tuesday after he went for a walk in Brooksville and never returned, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

According to the sheriff's office, someone called to report a missing person around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The caller told law enforcement that he and his dog had been walking with David Lamar Brown in a wooded area on Batten Road in Brooksville.

The caller told authorities that he briefly went back to a home to get something, leaving the dog and Brown to continue exploring.

Before the caller was able to return to the wooded area, he told deputies that the dog arrived at the home without Brown. The caller said he searched the wooded area for several hours before notifying the sheriff's office.

Deputies say they got surveillance video from residents and saw Brown walking through wooded areas around 10:40 a.m. on the day he went missing. Officials say HCSO, along with other local agencies, searched the area extensively but did not find the man.

The sheriff's office continued to search over the weekend. On Sunday, personnel from the Pasco Sheriff’s Office, Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, and the FWC helped Hernado County deputies search for Brown.

According to authorities, volunteers also helped and were given maps of the area.

Brown is described as a 70-year-old white man. He has grey hair, a grey goatee and a thin build.

Officials say he was last seen wearing a white shirt with horizontal blue stripes (ripped on the back), blue shorts, no shoes and possibly one sock. According to deputies, he was originally wearing shoes, but surveillance footage shows he was only wearing one sock and no shoes.

Officials say Brown has significant medical issues.

The sheriff's office asks anyone who plans to assist in the search for Brown to stay on public right-of-ways and anyone who spots anything suspicious is asked to call 352-754-6830.

