DeSantis gives $1M in aid to fisheries in West Florida to help with hurricane recovery

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News live:

Governor Ron DeSantis announced that a million dollars of aid would be directed from the Florida Disaster Fund to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Foundation (FWC) as West Florida fisheries recover from Hurricanes Milton and Helene .

According to DeSantis, fisheries can use this money to rebuild boat slips, repair fish houses, offer financial assistance to aquaculture businesses, and contribute to infrastructure repairs for Florida fisheries.

The hurricanes damaged "fishing vessels, gear buildings, and coastal seafood storage items," according to DeSantis.

Florida's commercial fishing industry is estimated to generate $10 billion of yearly revenue, which DeSantis says is critical to the state's economy.

According to DeSantis, this has prompted the state to offer aid to the fishing industry as it recovers from the storms.

Aid approved:

Federal Fisheries Disaster Declaration

Initiated a federal declaration for fisheries to access resources to rebuild offshore, nearshore, and coastal fisheries.

Directed the FWC to expedite storm damage assessments "to do everything possible to ensure success with this declaration."

Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program

The state’s Bridge Loan Program offers zero-interest loans of $100,000 for aquaculture.

The state directed $1 million from the Florida Disaster Fund to the FWC to help rebuild the "water infrastructure."

Florida fisheries are urged to visit Florida’s Disaster Relief Fund here.

Gov. Ron DeSantis giving $1 million check to Florida fisheries for hurricane-related cleanup.

DeSantis also announced a 2023 program offering discounts on hunting and fishing licenses for Floridians is returning in 2024.

Discounted licenses available in 2024:

50% discount on short-term license fees from Oct. 25 to Jan 3.

$5 licenses for annual and five-year multi-sport licenses for salt and freshwater fishing.

50% discount for kids up to 17 years old on Lifetime Sportsman licenses.

DeSantis said, "It makes a very good Christmas gift."

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: