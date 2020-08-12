Disney World offering 4-day ticket deal for $49 a day to Florida residents

article

Walt Disney World has rolled out some new deals for Florida residents to be able to come and enjoy the parks for a much cheaper price.

The new 'Florida Resident Disney Magic Flex Ticket' options offer guests a choice of 2, 3, or 4-day tickets at a discount. The more days you want, the cheaper the per-day cost.

2-day: $65 per day

3-day: $58 per day

4-day: $49 per day

Guests can visit one theme park each day of your ticket. You can pick a different park each day.

The 2-day ticket is only valid through September 30, 2020. The 3-day and 4-day tickets are valid from July 22, 2020 - November 20, 2020; and November 29, 2020 - December 18, 2020.

RELATED: Disney 3Q revenue drops 42%, missing expectations

Advertisement

To enter a park, both a park reservation and a valid ticket or pass for the same park on the same date is required. Tickets do not have to be used on consecutive dates.

Universal Orlando recently unveiled its new deal to try and lure Florida residents back to its parks. The "Buy a Day" ticket gives visitors unlimited visits through December 24 -- for the price of a single-day ticket.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest theme park news.