Florida medical students fear lack of training under 6-week abortion ban, seek schooling in other states

Brittany Perry is a medical student in Orlando, Florida. In order for her to do the job she aims for, she says she will have to leave the Sunshine State.

"I don't feel like I'm able to do my job and fulfill the oath that I've taken as a future physician," Perry said after the GOP-led Florida legislature passed a 6-week ban on abortions.

Perry isn’t alone. Medical student Erin Duffy said, as she heads into residency training, she’s looking toward states with fewer restrictions, for a well-rounded education in medicine.

Abortion rights supporters protested a bill that would prevent abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

Haley FOX agreed.

"It feels like as a class of physicians, we will be less trained than the generations before us," she told FOX 13.

Professors and medical students alike worry that Florida is narrowing options for health care for even more than patients.

"With the abortion law changes, there are many students who have explicitly told me that they aren't considering staying in Florida," said Dr. Stephanie Ros with University of South Florida Health’s maternal fetal medicine department.

Last year, Florida lawmakers made their first move to reduce the time in which most women are allowed to terminate a pregnancy, from 23 weeks to 15.

Perry said that was the first sign she needed to broaden her education.

"I think I owe it to myself and my family and my future patients to get the best training possible," Perry said. "And that's not going to be possible in a state that limits medical first line care training."

As part of their training, aspiring doctors spend years working in hospitals and medical clinics where they learn every aspect of their specialty, firsthand. Dr. Ros said residency programs in Florida are trying to figure out how they can educate future doctors under the new restrictions.

"We're going to have a six week ban potentially soon, or states like Texas, those residents are graduating without real world experience in termination of pregnancy, which has some ramifications downstream for patients who experience miscarriage and are hemorrhaging,’ Dr. Ros explained. "It's the same surgical technique that you would use for a patient who came seeking an abortion. Without having that surgery experience, you're now graduating year upon year of resident who’s less equipped to handle some of these life-threatening emergencies that happen when someone has a spontaneous miscarriage."

The new bill would ban abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, but allows abortions up to 15 weeks of pregnancy in cases of rape, incest or human trafficking, but it would require women to present documentation to prove they were victims, like restraining orders or police reports.

Last year’s 15-week law did not include exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape or incest, but did provide with exceptions in cases of fatal fetal abnormalities or when the mother’s life is at risk.

The backdrop of the stage inside the Florida church, Nacion de Fe, before Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the 15-week abortion bill into law.

Doctors say those aren’t actual medical terms, and the potential for multiple interpretations are too great for medical professionals to risk their careers.

Procedures that have long been considered essential components of women’s care by the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists now require doctors to consult with lawyers to perform.

"It's hard to know what certain words mean and when what you're risking is, you know, legal consequences, including potential jail time. Nobody wants to be on the wrong side of that," Dr. Ros said.

Brittany Perry isn’t a doctor yet, but she’s already considering those difficult conversations with her future patients.

"I can't look at a patient and say, ‘I'm sorry. I can't provide you evidence-based medical care because of legal reasons... To me, that goes beyond a moral boundary, saying that I literally cannot help you," she said.

As lawmakers tighten restrictions, medical professionals worry OB-GYNs will move to other states, leaving patients with even fewer options.

Florida already has a shortage of OB-GYNs.

A woman, who chose to remain anonymous, has her vitals checked before receiving an abortion at a Planned Parenthood Abortion Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida on July 20, 2022.

"I really worry for the health of women. Abortion thoughts aside, women who have a need for that type of procedure are going to be in a little bit of trouble if their doctor doesn't know what they're doing because they just haven't had the experience or training," Dr. Ros said.

Medical students recently traveled to Tallahassee to ask lawmakers to vote against the ban that was passed April 13. They hoped the voices of the future of medicine would sway their votes.

But it wasn’t enough.

Medical student Erin Duffy said, "I feel like medicine is about innovation and moving forward. And right now, it feels like this state is going backwards. So, it's hard to imagine a future in medicine here, but you never know."

The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.