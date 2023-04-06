St. Petersburg City Council votes 'no' on giving money to abortion care fund

Council members for the city of St. Petersburg blocked a resolution to give $50,000 from the city's General Fund to the Tampa Bay Abortion Fund.

The vote was 6-2 against the resolution.

According to city council, the Tampa Bay Abortion Fund organization helps residents with "practical services" related to abortion care, but not payment for abortion procedures.

Those who voted 'no' said they were concerned whether giving General Fund money to the Tampa Bay Abortion Fund was legal.

Ahead of the vote, about a dozen anti-abortion activists protested outside the city council meeting.

The resolution was proposed at a time when state governments put increased restrictions on access to abortions and related care after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade.

