Dolly Parton ‘respectfully’ withdraws her Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame nomination

Dolly Parton won’t be heading into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. On Monday, the country music legend announced on social media that she was withdrawing her nomination from the ballot.

"Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don’t feel that I have earned that right. I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out," she posted on Instagram.

Parton was among 17 contenders announced last month, including Beck, Pat Benatar, Eminem and Dionne Warwick. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation credited her "prodigious songwriting talent, vocal and instrumental prowess, charisma, and trademark style" for her nomination.

"Her crossover success broadened the audience for country music and expanded the horizons for countless artists who followed," the foundation continued.

And the nomination may just bring out some new music from Parton.

She wrote that it’s inspired her to put out a "hopefully great rock ‘n’ roll album," and said that’s something she’s always wanted to do. She added that she’s got the seal of approval from her husband, who she called "a rock ‘n’ roll freak."

"I do hope that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will understand and be willing to consider me again - if I’m ever worthy," she said. This was the first ballot nomination for Parton, who has already been elected into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Other artists who have made both the Rock Hall and Country Hall of Fame include Brenda Lee, Johnny Cash, Elvis Presley, Chet Atkins, Hank Williams and the Everly Brothers.

To be eligible for a Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame nomination, the artist must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years ago. More than a thousand artists, historians and members of the music industry then vote, with inductees being announced in May.

Fans on social media were overwhelmingly supportive of Parton’s decision, with comments calling her a "humble queen," a "class act" and "a legend already."

FOX Television Stations has reached out to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation for comment regarding Parton’s withdrawal.

Co-host Dolly Parton speaks onstage during the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards at Allegiant Stadium on March 07, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for ACM)

Parton’s career hasn’t slowed in the past few years, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 76-year-old launched a baking venture in partnership with Duncan Hines in January. She’s given away millions of books as part of her Imagination Library program and has continually supported COVID-19 vaccine research. She also raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for flood victims in Tennessee last year.

She was named one of People Magazine’s "2021 People of the Year."

Parton also has a big week ahead when she hosts the ACM Awards and drops not just a new album but also a novel.

The 12-track album, "Run, Rose, Run," out Friday, serves as a companion to the book novel by the same name co-authored by James Patterson, which was released on Monday, March 7. The book is a mystery set in Nashville about two singers — an older, jaded icon and a young newcomer with a dark past. The album is described as a soundtrack and includes the song "Blue Bonnet Breeze," which Parton describes a "Romeo and Juliet kind of story."

This story was reported from Detroit. The Associated Press contributed.