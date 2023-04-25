Domestic violence suspect dies after threatening to kill bedridden woman in Polk County, deputies say

A man accused of threatening to kill a bedridden woman died after being arrested, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they responded to a home on Memphis Road in unincorporated Lakeland in the early morning hours of April 24 and discovered a man behaving erratically while in possession of methamphetamine.

The deputies say the man has sprayed a 65-year-old bedridden woman with cleaning chemicals and threatened to kill her.

While taking the man to the inmate processing center, investigators say he began showing signs of excited delirium so the deputy stopped on the Polk Parkway near Highway 98 South.

EMS was called and the suspect was taken to Bartow Regional Medical Center, where he later died.