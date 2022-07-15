Domino builder works to stack 10,000 dominoes in Sarasota

A world-class domino builder will be working to stack thousands of dominoes to topple Saturday afternoon at the Bazaar in Sarasota.

Nathan Heck, 21, said he'll be working around the clock, setting 10,000 dominoes.

"I had always as a kid been interested in building," said Heck. "Legos, Thomas the Trains, things like that and when I was 9-years-old, I stumbled across a video on the internet of dominoes, and it was right up my alley."

As his talents grew, he found himself working on the movie "Collateral Beauty" at the age of 15. He also built displays for companies like Pizza Hut and Gillette, and you may have seen him on FOX with Domino Masters.

While building and designing takes up a lot of time, Heck always has time to help teach and inspire the upcoming generation of domino builders.

"I love working with the kids because in a lot of them I can see myself, like I see the passion they just want to build and learn," he said.

Ben Jennings, 7, got his start on dominoes, much like Heck.

"I just found this video, and I’m like ‘oh my gosh, I can totally build this.’ I want to have a lot of them, so I can build a huge greatest effect of all time build," he said.

Jennings has been learning tips from Heck, and it has him feeling like he is on top of the world. Ben's older sister, Hannah, has even picked up the passion.

"This is an incredibly unique thing. It’s something cool. I don’t think it’s what people expect," said Heck.

Heck will continue to build the display at The Bazaar, located at 821 Apricot Avenue in Sarasota on Saturday, July 16. He will host a domino set up and give tips and advice at 11 a.m., and the 10,000 piece domino display will topple at 3 p.m.

