Driver charged with DUI after causing multi-vehicle crash on I-275: FHP

A driver was arrested after colliding with a traffic control device and three other vehicles on Friday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say Harry Van Dyken was headed south on I-275 approaching exit 28. According to others drivers, Dyken was struggling to stay in his lane and ended up hitting a traffic attenuator.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

Dyken traveled into the inside lane where the front bumper of a vehicle hit his, according to authorities.

READ: Bicyclist dies after colliding with truck on US-301: FHP

Dyken's vehicle collided with another vehicle that spun counterclockwise and collided with a concrete barrier wall. FHP says a vehicle hit Dyken from behind and then went off the southbound shoulder into trees.

The southbound lanes were closed for hours and Dyken was arrested and charged with DUI.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter