Bicyclist dies after colliding with truck on US-301: FHP

A bicyclist died at a local hospital after colliding with a truck on Friday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Officials say a 46-year-old Tampa man was driving a Ford F150 north on US-301 just before 8 p.m.

According to troopers, the truck overtook and collided with a bicyclist headed north near the median south of Ayersworth Glen Boulevard.

FHP says the unknown adult male bicyclist was taken to the hospital which is where he died from his injuries.

