Driver leaves scene after hitting 12-year-old on bicycle in Clearwater

A 12-year-old girl is recovering from being hit by a car while crossing the street on her bicycle Sunday afternoon. The driver who hit her has yet to be identified.

Karma Hetrick's mother, Mary Finch, got a terrifying call from her daughter after it happened.

Finch got to the intersection of Lakeview Road and South Lake Drive in Pinellas County a few minutes after the crash to find her daughter covered in scrapes and road burns. A witness had already called 911.

The fire department and paramedics arrived on scene and began treating both Karma and the other driver.

But then the driver took off.

"It was just very terrifying and when my daughter passed out on the sidewalk and I got up and just turned and looked, I noticed the driver had left," Finch said.

Law enforcement had not arrived so Finch decided to take her daughter to the hospital. A few moments later the Florida Highway Patrol arrived on scene, but troopers say no one was there so they went to the hospital and took a report.

"It was very discouraging as a mother to see that the only responders were the fire department," Finch said.

FHP says their average response time is about 20 to 25 minutes. According to a spokesperson, the trooper arrived on scene 19 minutes after the first 911 call.

"The lieutenant that was on the fire truck was there speaking with the lady that was driving a vehicle so I was under the impression that they were gathering some type of information, but I was under the wrong impression," Finch said.

The driver drove off before anyone got her name or phone number. Finch hopes anyone with information will call the Florida Highway Patrol 727-217-8820.

Editor's note: The victim's name in this story has been updated. An earlier version spelled it incorrectly.