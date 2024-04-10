Elderly woman critically injured in Clearwater hit-and-run; search on for driver

article

Clearwater police are asking for the public's help in finding the driver that critically injured an elderly woman.

Police say at around 8:36 p.m. Tuesday, a 75-year-old woman was on the sidewalk near the parking lot of Rumba Bar and Grill on Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard when she was struck by a dark-colored SUV that then took off from the scene.

The woman was taken to Bayfront Health in St. Petersburg where she is in critical condition.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or the driver should call Clearwater Police at 727-562-4242.