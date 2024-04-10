Elderly woman critically injured in Clearwater hit-and-run; search on for driver
article
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Clearwater police are asking for the public's help in finding the driver that critically injured an elderly woman.
Police say at around 8:36 p.m. Tuesday, a 75-year-old woman was on the sidewalk near the parking lot of Rumba Bar and Grill on Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard when she was struck by a dark-colored SUV that then took off from the scene.
SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter
The woman was taken to Bayfront Health in St. Petersburg where she is in critical condition.