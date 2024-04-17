Elderly woman killed in two-vehicle crash in St. Pete: Police

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS

An elderly woman was killed in a crash in St. Pete earlier this month, according to police.

According to the St. Pete Police Department, at around 9:52 a.m. on April 4, Ann Lee Nell Baker, 87, was driving south on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street North approaching 24th Avenue North.

Her bronze Ford Escape made a left turn onto 24th Avenue North and entered the path of a white Toyota Camry traveling north on Dr. MLK Jr. Street. The two vehicles collided.

Baker was taken by ambulance to Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital for treatment. She passed away on Tuesday from her injuries, according to SPPD.

The other driver remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation. Police said no criminal charges are expected to be filed.