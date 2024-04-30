Gov. DeSantis announces Freedom Sales Tax Holiday: 'We want people to get outside'

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that Florida is reinstituting the Freedom Sales Tax Holiday Initiative during a press conference in Tampa on Tuesday.

"We want people to get outside," said the Florida governor.

DeSantis said the sales tax holiday will start on July 1 and end on July 31 during the conference that was held at the Tampa Bay History Center.

During the tax holiday, general outdoor supplies, camping supplies and other outdoor-related purchases will be tax-free. Many events and activities like movies, live music, sports events, festivals, fairs, entry to state parks and museums and annual passes will also be tax-free in July.

"This is part of enjoying the summer in Florida," explained DeSantis.

The governor also said that state parks will be free for Florida residents for the Memorial Day four-day weekend.

"We’ve got the best state park system in the United States," shared the governor.

