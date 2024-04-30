Charlotte law enforcement officers who died in shootout identified

Authorities have identified the four law enforcement officers killed in a shootout Monday in Charlotte, North Carolina.

One officer killed, Joshua Eyer, was a member of the Charlotte-Mecklenberg Police Department. Eyer served the department's North Tryon Division for six years and was a member of the 178th Recruit Class.

Two officers — Sam Poloche and Alden Elliott — worked for the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction. Poloche and Elliot were task force officers assigned to the U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Task Force.

And Thomas M. Weeks Jr., 48, of Mooresville, North Carolina, was a 13-year-veteran of the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS), was killed, the service confirmed Tuesday. Weeks leaves behind a wife and four children.

Thomas M. Weeks Jr., 48, of Mooresville, North Carolina, was a 13-year-veteran of the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) (Weeks photo from US Marshals Service)

Poloche joined NCDAC Special Operations and Intelligence Unit in 2013, and Elliot joined in 2016, the Department of Adult Corrections said. Both men served several years as probation/parole officers.

Poloche is survived by a wife and two children, and Alden leaves behind a wife and one child.

On Monday afternoon, a shooting began when a U.S. Marshals Task Force attempted to serve a warrant for firearm possession by a convicted felon.

After a three-hour standoff, the suburban Charlotte home was torn open. The U.S. Marshals Task Force was fired on by the wanted suspect, identified as Terry Clark Hughes Jr, 39, who was killed in the shootout.

Charlotte Police said Hughes was also wanted for two counts of felony fleeing to elude out of Lincoln County, North Carolina.

Authorities believe two shooters may have been involved, stating that two persons of interest, a 17-year-old and a woman, were taken to the police station for further investigation.

Eight law enforcement officers were shot in the incident. Three CMPD officers and a U.S. Marshals Task Force officer were injured and are still recovering from their injuries.

"These officers died as heroes and made the ultimate sacrifice in their service to our state," NCDAC's press release said. "We remember them, we honor their service, we send our deepest condolences to their families and friends, and we pray for healing for all affected by this tragic incident."

The Associated Press and FOX News contributed to this report. This story was reported from Washington, D.C.












