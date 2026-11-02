Election Day 2026: Where to vote in the Bay Area and what to know

article

The Brief Florida Election Day voting guide: Polling places open at 7 a.m. Tuesday across the Bay Area for voters casting in-person ballots in the general election. Registered voters must report to their assigned precinct polling place rather than an early voting location to cast their ballot. In-person voters must bring valid photo and signature identification or submit a provisional ballot to election officials.



Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3, and Florida voters who have not already cast a ballot can head to the polls when they open to make their voices heard.

Bay Area Election Day voting guide

Polling places across Florida will be open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time. Unlike early voting, when voters can use any designated early voting site in their county, voters on Election Day must go to the polling place assigned to their precinct.

Whether you're voting in Citrus, DeSoto, Hardee, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota or Sumter County, here's what to know before heading to the polls.

What you need to vote

What you can do:

Florida voters must present a valid photo ID that includes a signature when voting in person. If the photo ID does not include a signature, voters must provide another ID that does.

Acceptable forms of identification include:

Florida driver's license

Florida identification card

U.S. passport

Debit or credit card

Military identification

Student identification

Retirement center identification

Neighborhood association identification

Public assistance identification

Veteran health identification card issued by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

License to carry a concealed weapon or firearm

Government employee identification

Voters who cannot provide identification may vote on a provisional ballot. Election officials will determine whether the ballot can be counted.

Find your Election Day polling place by county

**Important:** Election Day polling places are assigned by precinct. Check your polling location before leaving home, as it may be different from an early voting site. Voters can use the Florida Division of Elections' precinct lookup tool to find their assigned polling place.

Citrus County voting

Citrus County voters can find their assigned Election Day polling place through the Citrus County Supervisor of Elections website.

Here is a list of the county's precinct locations.

DeSoto County voting

DeSoto County voters can check their assigned polling place through the DeSoto County Supervisor of Elections website.

Hardee County voting

Hardee County voters can find Election Day polling information through the Hardee County Supervisor of Elections website.

Hernando County voting

Hernando County voters must vote at their assigned precinct polling place. Find polling information through the Hernando County Supervisor of Elections website.

Here is a list of the county's precinct locations.

Highlands County voting

Highlands County voters can look up their assigned Election Day polling place through the Highlands County Supervisor of Elections website.

Hillsborough County

Hillsborough County voting

Hillsborough County voters must vote at the polling place assigned to their precinct. The county has a precinct finder and Election Day polling information available online.

Manatee County voting

Manatee County voters can find their assigned Election Day polling place through the Manatee County Supervisor of Elections website.

Pasco County voting

Pasco County voters can find their assigned polling place through the Pasco County Supervisor of Elections website.

Free bus rides to the polls

Pasco County voters can ride GoPasco buses for free on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The free rides are being offered through a partnership between GoPasco and Pasco County Supervisor of Elections Brian E. Corley. Riders must present a valid Voter Information Card to use the service.

For bus routes, transportation updates and schedules, visit here.

Pinellas County voting

Pinellas County voters can find their assigned Election Day polling place through the Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections website.

Polk County voting

Polk County voters can check their assigned polling place through the Polk County Supervisor of Elections website.

Sarasota County voting

Sarasota County voters can use the Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections precinct finder to find their assigned Election Day polling place.

Sumter County voting

Sumter County voters can find polling place information through the Sumter County Supervisor of Elections website.

What time do polls close in Florida?

What's next:

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Voters who are in line when polls close at 7 p.m. are allowed to cast a ballot.

Voters should confirm their assigned polling place before heading out. Early voting locations are not necessarily the same as Election Day polling places.