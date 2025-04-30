Family shares how March of Dimes changed their lives

The March of Dimes is giving premature babies a fighting chance through groundbreaking research and life-saving support.

Families like the Prices know this firsthand. Ever since their daughter Anna came into the world far too soon, their journey has been an emotional whirlwind, one that’s brought fear, faith, and a deep appreciation for every moment.

Kelvin and Marisa Price are savoring the simple joy of watching their daughter Anna ride her bike, something they once feared might never happen.

"Anna was one pound and three ounces when she was born, said Marisa. "She was a micro-preemie."

The Prices’ first child arrived severely premature, and her fight for life began immediately.

"It was our first child," said Marisa. "We did not realize that she was so severely small until about a week before she was born. So it was quite a whirlwind and a scary experience."

Anna spent 30 weeks in the NICU at St. Joseph’s Women’s Hospital in Tampa.

"God reassured me as I wept out, as I cried to God, and it gave me the peace I needed," Kelvin said.

Now nine years old, Anna wears her story like a badge of honor.

"She loves to tell people that she's a miracle child, and she loves sharing her story with people," said Kelvin. "And that's something that I don't think I would have ever done at her age."

The Price family credits their faith and the March of Dimes for helping save their daughter’s life.

"We were fortunate or blessed to have good people who surrounded us in her care," Kelvin said. Marisa says, "I am definitely appreciative for the assistance and the help that the March of Dimes contributes and the mission of being able to have healthy births for mothers and children."

Today, Anna thrives. And her parents never take a single moment with her for granted.

