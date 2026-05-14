1 killed in Lakeland crash: LPD
LAKELAND, Fla - One person was killed Thursday morning in a single-vehicle crash, according to the Lakeland Police Department.
Deadly Lakeland crash
What we know:
Police say Justin Hackney, 49, was driving a Ford F-150 pickup truck westbound on Ariana Street around 9 a.m. when it drifted across the eastbound lanes, went off the road and struck a tree in a parking lot.
First responders, including the Lakeland Police Department, Polk County Fire Rescue, and the Lakeland Fire Department responded and started life-saving measures for the driver.
Hackney was taken to Lakeland Regional Health, where he was pronounced dead.
Crash closes Ariana Street
Dig deeper:
Members of the Lakeland Traffic Homicide Unit processed the scene, which closed eastbound Ariana Street for approximately 30 minutes.
The crash is still under investigation.
What you can do:
Anyone with additional information regarding this crash is asked to contact Officer Travis Payne at Travis.payne@lakelandgov.net
The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Lakeland Police Department.