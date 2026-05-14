1 killed in Lakeland crash: LPD

The Brief The Lakeland Police Department says that a Ford F-150 pickup truck crashed into a tree near Ariana Street. The crash occurred just after 9 a.m., according to Lakeland Police officers. Despite the efforts of first responders, the driver was later pronounced dead at Lakeland Regional Health.



One person was killed Thursday morning in a single-vehicle crash, according to the Lakeland Police Department.

Deadly Lakeland crash

What we know:

Police say Justin Hackney, 49, was driving a Ford F-150 pickup truck westbound on Ariana Street around 9 a.m. when it drifted across the eastbound lanes, went off the road and struck a tree in a parking lot.

First responders, including the Lakeland Police Department, Polk County Fire Rescue, and the Lakeland Fire Department responded and started life-saving measures for the driver.

Hackney was taken to Lakeland Regional Health, where he was pronounced dead.

Crash closes Ariana Street

Dig deeper:

Members of the Lakeland Traffic Homicide Unit processed the scene, which closed eastbound Ariana Street for approximately 30 minutes.

The crash is still under investigation.

What you can do:

Anyone with additional information regarding this crash is asked to contact Officer Travis Payne at Travis.payne@lakelandgov.net