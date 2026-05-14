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1 killed in Lakeland crash: LPD

By Chris Peslis
Published  May 14, 2026 3:46pm EDT
Lakeland
FOX 13 News

The Brief

    • The Lakeland Police Department says that a Ford F-150 pickup truck crashed into a tree near Ariana Street.
    • The crash occurred just after 9 a.m., according to Lakeland Police officers.
    • Despite the efforts of first responders, the driver was later pronounced dead at Lakeland Regional Health.

LAKELAND, Fla - One person was killed Thursday morning in a single-vehicle crash, according to the Lakeland Police Department.

Deadly Lakeland crash 

What we know:

Police say Justin Hackney, 49, was driving a Ford F-150 pickup truck westbound on Ariana Street around 9 a.m. when it drifted across the eastbound lanes, went off the road and struck a tree in a parking lot. 

First responders, including the Lakeland Police Department, Polk County Fire Rescue, and the Lakeland Fire Department responded and started life-saving measures for the driver. 

Hackney was taken to Lakeland Regional Health, where he was pronounced dead. 

Crash closes Ariana Street 

Dig deeper:

Members of the Lakeland Traffic Homicide Unit processed the scene, which closed eastbound Ariana Street for approximately 30 minutes. 

The crash is still under investigation.

What you can do:

Anyone with additional information regarding this crash is asked to contact Officer Travis Payne at Travis.payne@lakelandgov.net 

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Lakeland Police Department. 

Lakeland