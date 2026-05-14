Trump and DeSantis sued over donation of Miami land for 'extravagant' presidential library

article

The Brief Residents and an area nonprofit are suing Donald Trump and Florida officials over a land donation for a future presidential library in Miami. The lawsuit claims a $67 million land transfer from Miami Dade College to Trump's foundation violates the U.S. Constitution's Domestic Emoluments Clause. While the project is a library, the president suggested the skyscraper would likely include a for-profit hotel and office space.



Miami residents and a student filed a lawsuit Wednesday against President Donald Trump and Florida officials over the donation of college-owned land for a future presidential library.

Constitutional challenge in Miami

What we know:

A group of residents, a student, and a nonprofit organization filed a lawsuit on Wednesday alleging that a land donation to Donald Trump's library foundation is unconstitutional.

The legal challenge names the president, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, and Miami Dade College as defendants. The 2.63-acre parcel of land in downtown Miami is valued at at least $67 million, though some appraisers believe the market value is hundreds of millions higher.

Library and hotel plans

The backstory:

Gov. DeSantis moved in September to transfer the land, which sits next to the historic Freedom Tower, to the presidential library foundation.

In March, the president and his son, Eric Trump, shared plans for a massive skyscraper featuring a ballroom, a gold statue, and a presidential jet in the lobby. Trump told reporters in March that the building would most likely house a hotel and potentially office space.

Emoluments Clause allegations

Why you should care:

The lawsuit argues the land transfer violates the Domestic Emoluments Clause, which stops states from giving financial benefits to a sitting president.

Lawyers for the residents claim the land is no longer serving students or the Miami community. Instead, they argue the site will be used for a private hotel that brings wealth to the president.

Future of the downtown site

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear how the courts will rule on the constitutional challenge or if the land transfer will be paused during the litigation.

The White House did not respond to requests for comment late Wednesday night.

Additionally, the final cost of the project and a specific construction timeline have not been released.